We are just over a year removed from the beginning of an unprecedented dead period that was implemented by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite coaches not being able to interact with high school prospective student-athletes face-to-face, recruits are still making their way out to colleges. Several players, such as Kyion Grayes and Nicholas Singleton, have ventured out to Columbus to check out Ohio State's campus in person.

The latest target to make the trek to tOSU is Dallan Hayden, the 12th-ranked running back in the 2022 cycle.

Hayden conducted an exclusive one-on-one interview with BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon about his trip to the school.

"It was a chance to see the buildings, campus, the stadium," Hayden said. "I can't go in, obviously, but just the vibe, honestly. Could I see myself here? I'd say I'm getting a good vibe at this place."