Cameron Williams definitely stood out as a large presence at the Under Armour Camp Series event in Dallas on Sunday.

The Rivals250 offensive lineman is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds on his profile, and could be even bigger than that after seeing him in person.

With his size at the tackle position, it’s clear to see why colleges are interested in the four-star prospect. Roughly 30 schools have extended offers to Williams so far, with one of those being Ohio State.

Williams, who did not talk too much following the event, had this to say when opening up about his interest in the Buckeyes.

“I really like their offense,” Williams said when speaking with BuckeyeGrove. “It’s really physical. They win games.”