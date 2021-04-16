DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Although nothing is official just yet, most people are expecting top offensive lineman target Kiyaunta Goodwin to commit to Kentucky on April 17.

This would be a tough loss for Greg Studrawa and Company as Goodwin is their top o-lineman on the board in this cycle, and it would lead to them having to turn the page to some of their other targets along the o-line.

One of those prospects is Jaylen Early, who is one of a trio of juniors from Duncanville High School in possession of an offer from the Buckeyes. Early spoke with BuckeyeGrove on Thursday about the next steps in his recruitment, his decision timeline, relationship with Greg Studrawa, and much more.

“I think I should have a top five or a top six coming out soon,” Early said. “I might not. I might just commit. But, my commitment should be coming up… if it’s not in June, by the end of June, then it will be sometime throughout the season. So, we’ll just have to see.”