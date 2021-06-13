Rivals250 OT Jaylen Early after official visit: "They set the bar high."
Thus far in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Buckeyes have dipped into Texas and landed two of the top-14 overall prospects in the state: Caleb Burton and Quinn Ewers.
The program isn't done yet, however, when it comes to recruiting in the Lone Star State.
Ohio State has at least a half-dozen Texas-based targets that are still on their radar, with one of them being Rivals250 offensive lineman Jaylen Early.
Early, who recently wrapped up a three-day official visit to the school, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his experience, interacting with the coaches and players, and much more.
"It was great. It was something I've never experienced before," Early said. "I'm really glad I got to see it up-close instead of over the Zoom meetings and computer. Coach Stud is a real cool dude. Genuine. Coach Day was way cooler than I thought. Everything was real fun."
