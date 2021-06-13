Rivals250 OT Jaylen Early after official visit: "They set the bar high."

Thus far in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Buckeyes have dipped into Texas and landed two of the top-14 overall prospects in the state: Caleb Burton and Quinn Ewers.

The program isn't done yet, however, when it comes to recruiting in the Lone Star State.

Ohio State has at least a half-dozen Texas-based targets that are still on their radar, with one of them being Rivals250 offensive lineman Jaylen Early.