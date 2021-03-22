ATLANTA, Ga – The Under Armour All-America Camp Series event in Atlanta this past weekend did not disappoint when it came to the quality of players who turned out.

More specifically, a number of targets that are high both on Rivals’ rankings service and Ohio State’s 2022 board were in attendance for the camp. Those included five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Rivals250 running back Damari Alston, and key offensive linemen targets Addison Nichols and Tyler Booker.

Compared to Booker, Nichols has been on the Buckeyes’ radar for a longer period of time. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder received an offer from the program in early 2020, and says communication with them is still consistent.

“It’s definitely super strong,” Nichols said of Ohio State’s pursuit of him when speaking with BuckeyeGrove. “I have an official visit set up at the end of June with Ohio State, so I’m really excited for that. Being able to get out there, see the place, see Coach Stud and Coach Day… I talk with them weekly, every few days. So, I’m excited to get up there for sure.”