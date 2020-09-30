One of the important aspects for a program, such as the Buckeyes, is to prevent other big-time schools from luring elite recruits out of Ohio and away from Ryan Day's program.

The staff has already done an excellent job of attracting in-state targets to their 2021 class as they hold commitments from five of the top-six seniors from the Buckeye State. In next year's class, they also have four commits that are top-eight prospects in the state of Ohio.

The Buckeyes are hoping to add another talented junior to the fold who lives relatively close to Columbus: Blake Miller. Miller, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation, has been in touch with the staff more so now when they were able to start initiating contact with him on Sept. 1.

“I heard from coach Day, coach Stud, coach Cook,” Miller said of his conversation with the staff earlier this month. “Their general message was they’re looking forward to continue talking to me, building a relationship. They wanted me to know they’re out there, they’re trying to recruit me.