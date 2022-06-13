Rivals250 OL Olaus Alinen schedules fifth official visit, names a top five
Miami, Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State have been Rivals250 offensive lineman Olaus Alinen's top group since early April but the Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School star is expanding his list of finalists to include one more major program.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news