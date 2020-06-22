BuckeyeGrove - Rivals250 OL Jager Burton explains his decision to prolong his recruitment

Rivals250 OL Jager Burton explains his decision to prolong his recruitment
Jager Burton was set to announce his college decision on Aug. 24th, but this past Sunday, he tweeted that he's pushing his decision back until he can take all of his visits.
Burton is a priority target for Ohio State as well as a handful of other schools. He broke down his decision with BuckeyeGrove, the reactions from the coaches recruiting him, and which five schools out of his top-seven will get official visits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news