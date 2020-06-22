 BuckeyeGrove - Rivals250 OL Jager Burton explains his decision to prolong his recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 14:03:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Jager Burton explains his decision to prolong his recruitment

Dave Lackford • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer

Jager Burton was set to announce his college decision on Aug. 24th, but this past Sunday, he tweeted that he's pushing his decision back until he can take all of his visits.

Burton is a priority target for Ohio State as well as a handful of other schools. He broke down his decision with BuckeyeGrove, the reactions from the coaches recruiting him, and which five schools out of his top-seven will get official visits.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}