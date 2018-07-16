The DMV is absolutely loaded with talent in the 2020 class and Ohio State is making its presence felt in the area. One of the area's best rising junior offensive line prospects is Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll product Anton Harrison.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect was hoping to make a late June visit to Columbus, however those plans fell through. Ohio State is still a priority school for him to visit.

"I really like Ohio State," Harrison told BuckeyeGrove.com. "I like the way they play and I like watching them and I really need to get down there for a visit to check out the facilities and talk to the coaches. I want to get a better relationship with the coaches."

Harrison is hoping to reschedule those visit plans for some point during the fall.

"I'm a tackle so I like how they switch it up between the run and the pass," he explained. "It's not all running or all passing. They can switch it up and I like teams that (have offensive balance)."

The bumper crop in the DC Metro area has been widely discussed already and many of the top guys are offensive or defensive linemen. That has added some extra intrigue for Harrison who goes against some of the nation's best pass rushers when he takes the field on Friday nights.

"It's fun because I get to compete with the best in my area," he continued. "I know those guys and we have a good relationship. Most of those people, we play in the same conference. So we all compete and have fun."

Harrison does not have an official list of top schools at this early stage but did reel off a handful of programs that he says are standing out and recruiting him hard so far.

"Oklahoma, Penn State, North Carolina, and Ohio State (are standing out)," he said. "I'm looking for a family program. A program where everybody is together, working hard, and with a goal to win."

Harrison is the No. 152 overall prospect in the recently released Rivals250.