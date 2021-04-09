BRADENTON, Fla. – For the first time in over a year, Rivals had an opportunity to attend a practice at IMG Academy.

The powerhouse football program features several key Ohio State targets, such as Rivals100 offensive lineman Tyler Booker and four-star defensive tackle Nick James.

Another priority prospect for the Buckeyes is Jihaad Campbell, who originally hails from Timber Creek High School in Erial (New Jersey). Ryan Day’s staff offered Campbell back in November of last year, and currently resides in his top eight.

While speaking with BuckeyeGrove on Thursday, Campbell opened up about why Ohio State is still in consideration for his services.

“The Buckeyes are a great program,” Campbell said. “They’ve got great coaches and great facilities. I just still have yet to go up to the school. I feel like they have a great staff and a great linebacking crew over there.