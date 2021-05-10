In the span of less than a month, Ohio State has already solidified themselves as a strong contender for Rivals250 defensive tackle Curtis Neal.

The program extended an offer to him back on April 13, and he quickly locked in an official visit to the school from June 11-13. Neal also recently updated his Twitter profile picture to an NFL Draft-inspired edit that the Buckeyes sent to him.

Even with some offers that he could still land, Neal says Ohio State was the final school he was hoping would dip into his recruitment.

“It was a dream come true!” Neal told BuckeyeGrove. “I finally got the last offer I was hoping for. Just to know that one of the greatest college defensive line coaches likes the way you play the game and wants you to play for him made me feel special. Excited was definitely an understatement about how happy I was.”