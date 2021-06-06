Rivals250 DT Nick James gives Ohio State official visit a 10 out of 10
The first official visit weekend of June saw Ohio State play host to eight uncommitted targets in the 2022 class.
Now, after an eventful three-day span that featured recruits taking to social media to express excitement about their visits, prospects are slowly starting to leave the campus.
One of the players that has already wrapped up his official to Columbus is Nick James. James, the No. 13 defensive tackle on Rivals.com, told BuckeyeGrove that the visit went as well as he could have hoped for.
"It was great. I had a real nice time there," James said. "I liked the coaches and the facilities. I really enjoyed being around Coach Johnson and Coach Day. This is like a 10 [out of 10]. It was a great visit. I had a fun visit with everybody, all the coaches and the players."
Although self-guided tours were permitted during the yearlong-plus dead period, officials provided prospects an ample amount of one-on-one time between them and the coaching staff.
James says he spent a lot of quality time with d-line coach Larry Johnson, and praised him for the resume he has put together.
"It was great," James said. "First time meeting with him, we went over my film. He told me stuff I can improve with, and that's what I love about him. He's always trying to make you better.
