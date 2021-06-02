Rivals250 DT Christen Miller recaps "amazing" visit to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Wednesday was a very important day for Mark Pantoni, Ryan Day and the rest of Ohio State's football program.
The staff had an opportunity to host multiple four-star prospects for their first camp of the summer. Several recruits, including 2023 quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Nico Iamaleava, walked away from Columbus in possession of an offer from the Buckeyes.
Perhaps the biggest name that was in town today, however, was Christen Miller. Checking in as the sixth-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals.com, Miller is one of Larry Johnson's top targets in the 2022 class.
While speaking with media members following a one-on-one workout session with Johnson, the personable Miller recapped how his time at tOSU went on Wednesday.
“The campus, it was amazing,” Miller told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon. “From the workouts, to the visit, to being around with the coaches, it’s an all-around vibe… [the visit] was necessary. Honestly, I didn’t really have to come, but I felt like it was needed. I wanted to make sure I’m coming to see who would coach me. I wanted to see how Coach J coaches, and I got that today.”
Ever since being offered by the Buckeyes in February, Miller has been speaking with Johnson on a weekly basis. This has allowed them to manufacture a strong relationship, but nothing compares to actually meeting someone in person.
A key part of Miller's visit was the time he spent going through drills with Johnson, an experience that he relished and took full advantage of.
“It was amazing,” Miller said of his time with Johnson. “Coach Johnson was just trying to push to me that every down is fourth down, in your eyes. You’ve got to be able to come off the ball, keep the consistency and keep it going.
“In my eyes, the whole workout was, ‘Fourth down, fourth down, fourth down,’” Miller added. “So, no matter how tired I was, no matter how drained I was, I had to get back up and go. So, I loved the workout.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news