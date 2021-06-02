Rivals250 DT Christen Miller recaps "amazing" visit to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Wednesday was a very important day for Mark Pantoni, Ryan Day and the rest of Ohio State's football program.

The staff had an opportunity to host multiple four-star prospects for their first camp of the summer. Several recruits, including 2023 quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Nico Iamaleava, walked away from Columbus in possession of an offer from the Buckeyes.

Perhaps the biggest name that was in town today, however, was Christen Miller. Checking in as the sixth-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals.com, Miller is one of Larry Johnson's top targets in the 2022 class.