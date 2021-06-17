Rivals250 DT Christen Miller cancels OSU official, has school in top two

ATLANTA, Ga. – After several offers and subsequent changes in his recruiting process in 2021, Christen Miller is getting close to figuring out which college he will be spending the next three-to-five years at.

This month, Miller took a five-day unofficial visit to Columbus (Ohio), where he was joined by his family and Cedar Grove High School teammate Kayin Lee. Most recently, Miller ventured out to California for his second visit to USC, this one being an official.

With these pair of trips under his belt, Miller told BuckeyeGrove at Thursday’s Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge that he now has two finalists in his recruitment.