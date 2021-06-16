Rivals250 DE Wilfredo Aybar to declassify, OSU is the perceived leader

Cheshire (Connecticut) pass rusher Wilfredo Aybar has been relatively quiet throughout the duration his recruiting process.

Aybar has not been one to release multiple top schools lists or conduct interviews with the media on a regular basis.

Now, with two weeks left to go in June, it appears as if Aybar’s recruitment will be coming to an end in the near future.

David Dykeman, Aybar’s head coach at Cheshire Academy, told BuckeyeGrove on Wednesday that the eighth-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals.com will be declassifying.

“Really, it’s a declassifying,” Dykeman said of Aybar’s plans. “He reclassified when he came here. Now, he’s going to declassify back to the Class of 2021. It’s set in stone.”