Rivals250 DE recaps "great" OSU official, enjoys time with Day and Johnson

For the second weekend in a row, Ohio State’s coaching staff welcomed one of the top edge rushers from Texas on campus for an official visit.

After playing host to Omari Abor from June 4-6, the Buckeyes received an official visit from Arlington (Texas) prospect Ernest Cooper over the weekend.

Cooper is not as familiar of a name as Abor when it comes tOSU’s recruiting efforts, but the No. 13 strong-side defensive end on Rivals.com remains on their radar. He caught up with BuckeyeGrove today to detail how his trip went, what he heard from both Larry Johnson and Ryan Day, and much more.