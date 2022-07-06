Rivals250 DE Desmond Umeozulu talks official visits, decision coming soon
Rivals250 defensive end Desmond Umeozulu isn't far from announcing his commitment. The Springdale (Md.) Flowers star took official visits to North Carolina, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Ohio State in June and saw everything he needed to be able to make his decision.
Umeozulu recapped each official visit and laid out his commitment timeline with Rivals.com in the video below.
