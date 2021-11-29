Rivals250 DE Derrick Moore decommits from Oklahoma
Rivals250 defensive end Derrick Moore identified Oklahoma as his favorite school fairly early in the recruiting process but the news of Lincoln Riley leaving Norman for USC has forced the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star to reopen his recruitment.
"As you can imagine, for any recruit that's as highly touted as a Derrick Moore it's kind of a shock when a coach decides to leave or a university parts with a coach," said St. Frances head coach Messay Hailemariam. "This is our second guy this year, with (Virginia Tech commit) Cam Johnson being the first.
"Derrick is really devoted to Oklahoma and he wasn't really entertaining a lot options," Hailemariam said. "This situation has created uncertainty but it's opened up some opportunities. He has four visits left and he's going to take advantage of them and try to figure out which is the best option for him. He weighing which team fits, what situation is best for him as a player, but more importantly, he's looking for player development. I've known Derrick since he was in 7th grade and he needs an environment that maximizes his potential and him as a person."
Prior to his commitment to Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Florida, and Maryland were Moore's top contenders.