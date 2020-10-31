It’s been an up-and-down past few months for Jordan Hancock.

After committing to Clemson in March, Hancock reopened his recruitment back on July 14. Less than a week later, the No. 117 overall prospect in the nation teamed up with The Ohio State University.

Then, a few weeks before his 2020 campaign was set to begin, Hancock announced that he would not be playing this year due to his mother’s breast cancer fight and his father’s heart condition. Earlier this month, however, Hancock opted back into his senior campaign and rejoined the North Gwinnett Bulldogs.

Hancock played in his second game of the fall on Friday, and BuckeyeGrove caught up with him afterward to discuss returning to the gridiron, his recruitment and more.

“Being on the field was great because you only get this chance once with your brothers,” Hancock said. “We’ve been playing since we were little and we dreamed about playing our senior year together. So, it’s a really big deal for me.”