Ohio State's football program is more than familiar with recruiting in St. Louis, Missouri.

A trio of scholarship players from the city are currently on their roster: Cameron Brown, Jameson Williams and Kamryn Babb. They're also gearing up to add top-50 overall senior Jakailin Johnson to the fold when he arrives in Columbus this summer.

St. Louis will once again be a priority for the Buckeyes in this recruiting cycle, with Toriano Pride being a key target for the program. On Feb. 1, which was the first day college coaches could call junior prospects, Kerry Coombs spoke with Pride over the phone to let him know he will be a priority for him in the 2022 class.

“We didn’t really have a long talk,” Pride told BuckeyeGrove. “He called me to let me know he’s about to start bugging me and calling me. He said I better get used to it because he wants me. Just letting me know they’re able to call me.”