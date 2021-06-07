Rivals100 WR Kaleb Brown opts to stay in the Midwest, commits to Ohio State

Boom, there it is.

Ohio State fans have been patiently waiting for the program to land their first commitment of a month that is jam-packed with key visitors.

It took just a week for the Buckeyes to make a splash as Rivals100 target Kaleb Brown committed to the program today. Brown, who hails from Chicago (Illinois), is labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

The timing of this commitment lines up with everything we've been told recently. We've heard that Brown had been trending toward Ohio State earlier this spring, and that he would be a take for the program if he wanted in.

So, all it took was a one-day unofficial to Columbus on Monday to sell Brown that tOSU would be his home for the next three-to-five years. Brown had a short, yet straight to the point tweet when announcing his decision just moments ago.