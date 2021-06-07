Rivals100 WR Kaleb Brown opts to stay in the Midwest, commits to Ohio State
Boom, there it is.
Ohio State fans have been patiently waiting for the program to land their first commitment of a month that is jam-packed with key visitors.
It took just a week for the Buckeyes to make a splash as Rivals100 target Kaleb Brown committed to the program today. Brown, who hails from Chicago (Illinois), is labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2022 class.
The timing of this commitment lines up with everything we've been told recently. We've heard that Brown had been trending toward Ohio State earlier this spring, and that he would be a take for the program if he wanted in.
So, all it took was a one-day unofficial to Columbus on Monday to sell Brown that tOSU would be his home for the next three-to-five years. Brown had a short, yet straight to the point tweet when announcing his decision just moments ago.
Although he is listed as an athlete on his profile, Brown is being viewed by the Buckeyes as a slot receiver at the next level. Even so, Brown is versatile enough to take on multiple roles at the next level, including making an impact in jet sweeps, lining up in the backfield or even returning punts and kickoffs.
Brown possesses great speed, is shifty with the ball in his hands, maintains his balance on quick cuts, and has strong, reliable hands. He's listed at just 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, but don't let that fool you as he's not easy to tackle and brings a lot of strength to the table.
We will have a lot more on Brown later today, but this is a huge pick up for a Buckeyes program that already has two of the top wide receivers in the country committed in this class.
