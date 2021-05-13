Brian Hartline is still looking to add another receiver to join Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes, but that has not stopped him from looking ahead to the 2023 class.

In the past few weeks, a trio of out-of-state Rivals100 wideouts were recipients of an offer from Hartline. The most recent sophomore pass catcher to get the green light from him is DeSoto High School product Johntay Cook II.

This was an offer in the making for quite some time, and Cook was all smiles when Ohio State finally pulled the trigger on Monday.

“It was just pretty exciting,” Cook told BuckeyeGrove. “Just realizing all my hard work is paying off and big schools are starting to notice. Ohio State being one of the biggest schools, it’s just crazy. I’m just excited and blessed to have an opportunity to play football at The Ohio State University.”