This past weekend, Mark Pantoni, Ryan Day and the rest of Ohio State's staff played host to 16 official visitors, with half of those being targets.

Probably the most recognizable name of that group of uncommitted prospects was Xavier Nwankpa. Momentum first started building in favor of the Buckeyes back in the fall and has continued since then, leading to over a half-dozen FutureCasts being submitted on his profile during the spring.

Nwankpa, who jumped nearly 50 spots in the latest Rivals.com rankings update, spoke with BuckeyeGrove on Tuesday about his official visit.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It definitely exceeded expectations," Nwankpa said. "Getting a chance to talk face to face with the coaches, and just the atmosphere, was great."