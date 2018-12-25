Ohio State's race to the Early Signing Period is complete and now the Buckeyes can focus on adding commitments in both the 2019 and 2020 classes. Ryan Day got a nice Christmas Day present with his first class of 2020 pledge from Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect gives the Buckeyes a pair of outstanding receivers so far in the 2020 class.

Scott made an unofficial visit to Ohio State during the fall and it was apparent at that point that the Buckeyes had taken an early lead for the Rivals100 prospect. Despite the turmoil and the coaching change that took place, Scott's relationship with Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline, who recently had the interim label removed, was enough for the Buckeyes to maintain that led through the change.

Scott is commitment No. 6 for the Buckeyes in 2020, but the first to join the fold since it was announced that Ryan Day would be taking over for Urban Meyer. He is the fourth Rivals100 member of the 2020 class to commit to the Buckeyes who are off to a fast start with the juniors.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on Scott's commitment shortly.



