Ohio State appears to be in the mix for an even larger percentage of the Top 100 prospects than usual when it comes to the 2020 recruiting class. This week the Buckeyes put out an offer to Washington (DC) St. John's College receiver Rakim Jarrett. The four-star prospect was excited to get the news as Ohio State was a program he was hoping would offer at some point.

"They're really high on my list as I go into my recruitment," said Jarrett of the Buckeyes. "When I get up to campus, I just want to see if it's everything that I expect it to be."

The recruiting calendar is currently in a dead period but things will open up at the end of the month where prospects will have a short window to take visits. Jarrett is hoping to take advantage of that.

"My coach said he will take me up later this month," Jarrett explained. "I want to get up there for the Michigan game too."

As it turns out, Jarrett has plenty of ties to the state of Ohio and has grown up following the Buckeyes in some capacity. While that won't completely define his decision, it does give Ohio State an 'in' early on in the process.

"Actually, my mom's side of the family is from Ohio," he continued. "Every time I visit, my family members ask me, 'are you coming to Ohio State?'. They've always kind of been planting Ohio State in my ear, even when I was little just because I was good at football and they all thought it was just a matter of time before I would get an offer. It's kind of a hometown team, so that kind of interests me more. It would kind of be like going back home to play."

In addition to the standard comfort and relationships, Jarrett also has a few criteria that he is looking closely at when evaluating all of his options.

"I want to major in either business or criminal justice," he explained. "So I want to go to a school that has a great program in those (fields). Also, the networking for after football. From the football aspect, somewhere that can help prepare me for the next level as well as playing on the big stage."

Jarrett is rated the No. 63 overall prospect in the 2020 class in the early Rivals.com rankings.