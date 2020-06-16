BuckeyeGrove - Rivals100 RB remains locked in with Ohio State: 'Everything is going great'

Nearly three months have gone by since Virginia-based prospect TreVeyon Henderson committed to the Buckeyes, but questions still remain in his recruitment.

Has Henderson, who is in possession of roughly 40 offers, been in touch with other schools since he announced his decision? With Henderson not having visited Ohio State's campus yet, would he consider taking trips elsewhere following the end of the dead period?

Since there is some uncertainty, I reached out to Henderson to get an idea of where things stand in his recruiting process with just over six months left until he signs his LOI.

The third-ranked running back on Rivals says he doesn't speak with any other program besides the Buckeyes, and his visit schedule this year will only feature trips to Columbus.

"I'm not taking no official visits, no unofficial visits anywhere. Just Ohio State, that's all," Henderson told BuckeyeGrove. "I'm not sure right now [about the OV date]. They haven't really talked about it. They just want to keep us safe and keep them safe, so I understand that."