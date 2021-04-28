JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, BuckeyeGrove’s Southern Swing trip brought us to a city that Ohio State has been very familiar with in recent years.

In three straight years (from the 2017 to the 2019 classes), the Buckeyes signed one prospect from Jacksonville, and currently hold a commitment from five-star Jaheim Singletary.

Turning the page to the 2023 class, Ryan Day’s staff is hoping to hit the jackpot in the city yet again as they are in hot pursuit of Treyaun Webb. Webb spoke with us about their recruitment of him, his relationship with Tony Alford, and the Jacksonville-to-Columbus pipeline.

“What sticks out about Ohio State, I would say, is the connection,” Webb told BuckeyeGrove. “Coach Alford. Like I said with the Jacksonville and Duval guys: Marcus [Crowley], Shaun [Wade]… I would also say about Ohio State, they put guys in the NFL. If you graduated from that school, you could do stuff beyond football. I like that about them.”