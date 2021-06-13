Rivals100 RB Gavin Sawchuk details Ohio State official visit
With the dead period in the rear-view mirror, the month of June has featured a flurry of first-time visitors making their way to Ohio State.
Some of these recruits, however, have already been to tOSU, but returned for officials in order to get a more in-depth look at the program. One of those prospects that was back in Columbus another visit to the school was Gavin Sawchuk, the third-ranked running back on Rivals.com.
Sawchuk, who made his first trip to Columbus when he was a freshman, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how his official visit went this weekend.
"It was a lot of fun. I had a great time," Sawchuk said. "It was cool because when we went the first time, we saw the facilities, but they were still doing some construction. So, we got to get out there and see the finished product... being able to meet all the coaches, hang out with some of the other recruits and some of the players, it was a lot of fun."
