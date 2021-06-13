Rivals100 RB Gavin Sawchuk details Ohio State official visit

With the dead period in the rear-view mirror, the month of June has featured a flurry of first-time visitors making their way to Ohio State.

Some of these recruits, however, have already been to tOSU, but returned for officials in order to get a more in-depth look at the program. One of those prospects that was back in Columbus another visit to the school was Gavin Sawchuk, the third-ranked running back on Rivals.com.