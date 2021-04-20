Ohio State has continued to dig their recruiting shovels into the Florida sand with the 2023 cycle. Players like Daemon Fagan, Clay Wedin, and Richard Young are just among a few who have been offered out of the Sunshine State in the 2023 class.

The latest name that we spoke to is someone who has received some major praises by scouts around the country. With his unique discipline and incredible frame as just a high school sophomore, Payton Kirkland has caught the eyes of almost every scout around the country.

Kirkland comes in as a Rivals100 offensive tackle in the 2023 class. Standing at an enormous 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Kirkland comes as quite the agile run and pass blocker. Whether it be showing off his elite footwork for a big man or his overpowering strength, Kirkland is a player who is rising up recruiting boards.

Kirkland is one of the more desired prospects in the country, already possesing 40 offers by almost every Power Five school in the country. With incredible size and strength and being so early into his high school campaign, it is no surprise to see him attaining all his current offers. For Kirkland, though, the Buckeye offer has more of a personal meaning to not only him, but also his mom.

“This offer, it just means a lot to me and my mom," Kirkland told BuckeyeGrove. "This was an offer we were just really looking forward to and it was one of our favorites.”