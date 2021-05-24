With only one offensive lineman currently committed and a number of targets likely heading elsewhere at the next level, Ohio State's staff appears to be ready to expand their board in the coming weeks.

Several junior prospects at the position group are candidates for an offer from the Buckeyes, including Carson Hinzman, who is labeled by Rivals.com as the top-ranked offensive center in the nation.

Interestingly enough, Hinzman has scheduled an official visit to Columbus despite not having an offer at this time. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about where things stand with Ryan Day's program, his upcoming official to the school, message from Greg Studrawa, and more.

"No, not yet," Hinzman said when asked if he has an offer. "They were talking about how they'd like to meet me in person and stuff like that before. It's kind of where the visit came up. I'm really looking forward to getting down there."