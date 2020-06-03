Highly sought after offensive lineman Rocco Spindler included Ohio State in his top five on May 22, and spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his interest in the program, thoughts on the coaches and much more

Rocco Spindler has made some important decisions regarding his recruiting process in recent months.

Back in March, the nation's third-ranked offensive guard opted to narrow down his recruitment to 10 schools. Over two months later, Spindler cut that list in half as he'll be focused on just a handful of colleges from here on out.

One of the programs that was tabbed as a finalist by Spindler is Ohio State, which has hosted him on campus multiple times over the past couple of years.

The Buckeyes present not only a shot at a national championship on a yearly basis, but Spindler is intrigued by the educational opportunities in Columbus as well.

"If you think of Ohio State, they just dominate on the field and in the classroom," Spindler said of why he included them in his top five last month. "The program they have set up after you graduate, say you make it to the pros, they get you an education that is top-notch. Their business program is great.