One week from Thursday, Luke Montgomery, one of the top players in the 2023 class as well as a top-two player in the state of Ohio, will bring his recruitment to a close.

The four-star offensive tackle, who released his top schools back in the fall, originally had plans to take official visits to each of his finalists before making a decision this summer.

Despite those original plans, recruiting boils down to feel and comfortability and when the right fit clicks you just have to go with it.

Now Montgomery no longer needs the official visits to guide his decision, and so 532 days after receiving his first Div. 1 offer from Toledo, he is ready to go from the recruited to the recruiter.

Let's take a flash-forward look at what a commitment from the versatile Findlay, Ohio lineman would mean for Ohio State if the Buckeyes do end up being the choice.