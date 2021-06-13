Rivals100 OL has Ohio State in his top three following official visit

This weekend, the Buckeyes welcomed double digit official visitors on campus for the second weekend in a row.

Three of those visitors happened to be offensive linemen, a position group that Ohio State is looking to make a splash in this recruiting cycle. Those trio of recruits were four-star prospects Carson Hinzman, Jaylen Early and Joe Brunner.

For Hinzman, he arrived in Columbus without an offer from the program, but it did not take long for that to change. The top-ranked center on Rivals.com spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how his visit went, receiving an offer from the staff, where tOSU stands in his recruitment, and much more.