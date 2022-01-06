Rivals100 OL Carson Hinzman on Ohio State: 'I'm 1,000-percent there'
SAN ANTONIO -- The nation's top center committed to Ohio State over in-state Wisconsin to open the week at the All-American Bowl.On Thursday, the Buckeyes parted ways with offensive line coach Greg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news