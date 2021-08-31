Although it is a tall order to poach an offensive lineman out of Wisconsin, Ryan Day's staff has not shied away from that challenge in the 2022 cycle.

The program has offered a trio of o-linemen from the state — Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman, and Joe Brunner — and have hosted each of them for official visits.

While Brunner is committed to the Badgers and Schrauth seems to be an unlikely option, the Buckeyes are very much in contention for Hinzman.

In fact, the top-ranked center on Rivals.com says he will be in attendance for Ohio State's home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11.

“I told them I don’t want to make a decision before I see you guys play games because I want to see the atmosphere," Hinzman said. "I hadn’t really heard anything about The Shoe or anything like that. Apparently, it’s a really huge and cool event that kind of goes on. I’m really, really looking forward to that.”