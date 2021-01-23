COLUMBUS, Ohio - It's not too often that a football prospect will take a three-day self-guided visit to a school with just under two weeks left until he signs his Letter of Intent.

Fortunately for Ryan Day and the rest of Ohio State's coaching staff, this is transpiring as we speak as Rivals100 linebacker target Raesjon Davis is in Columbus right now.

This is not Davis' first visit to the city, but it does mark the first opportunity his parents had to soak in all that Columbus has to offer. The Davis family arrived in Ohio Friday afternoon, and they are set to depart tomorrow around noon.

Before taking off back home to California, however, the fourth-ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 cycle spoke with BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon about his experience.

"It's been very great," said Davis, who has his parents' seal of approval to commit to Ohio State if he wants to. "The whole visit has been really fun just seeing everything and just being out here in the city. I liked to see everything and just get a feel for it."