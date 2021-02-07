Although Ohio State holds commitments from a trio of linebackers, the recent miss of Raesjon Davis ups the urgency to land another quality LB in the 2022 class.

The reason for this is due to the program losing their top four linebackers from this past season: Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard, Pete Werner, and Tuf Borland. They could also potentially lose some more members of the position group as Dallas Grant, K'Vaughan Pope and Teradja Mitchell are all entering their fourth year with the Buckeyes.

OSU definitely needs another linebacker or two to add to their already stellar group of commits, with Jalon Walker being one of their top remaining targets at the position. Walker was shown that he's a priority for the Buckeyes as multiple staff members spoke with him over the phone on Feb. 1, the first day coaches could call junior recruits.

“I spoke with Coach Washington, of course. I also spoke with Coach Wilson,” Walker told BuckeyeGrove. “Right now, they’re still telling me how they’re fired up about me, and how they would love for me to be a part of their program.

“[Wilson] was just fired up about it. Telling me the offense had their times in practice, but I told him I would love to stop them if I had the chance.”