When taking a look at the members of Ohio State’s 2022 class, it’s almost impossible not to notice the amount of talented linebackers committed to the program.

Position coach Al Washington has landed three of the top-four outside linebackers on Rivals, with those prospects being CJ Hicks, Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers. Even with this elite trio on board, however, Washington’s work is not yet done in next year’s cycle.

The Buckeyes are continuing to pursue multiple linebackers, with one of them being Jalon Walker. Walker, who is tabbed as the No. 67 overall junior on our rankings service, included the program in his top 10 over a couple of weeks ago.

“I’ve made great connections with coach Day and coach Washington,” Walker told BuckeyeGrove when detailing why Ohio State made the cut. “Having a great relationship wins it all for me. That’s what I really care about is the relationships so I can have a home away from home.”