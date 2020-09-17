New Jersey-based senior Tywone Malone remains one of the most coveted uncommitted prospects in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Labeled as the No. 5 defensive tackle on Rivals, Malone is in possession of nearly three dozen offers and is a sought-after baseball prospect as well. With a multitude of schools in his ear on a daily basis, it’s easy to see why Malone does not conduct interviews with the media on a regular basis.

That was up until Tuesday, when Rivals recruiting analyst Mike Singer caught up with Malone after one of his practice at Bergen Catholic High School. Malone spoke with Singer about his contact with Ohio State, what’s piquing his interest about the program and his recruitment in general.

“Nothing new. Me and coach Johnson be talking. Me and coach Day be talking,” Malone said. “Just the same old thing – I can be a game-changer in their program. Coach Johnson really sees me fitting in the program and working out. Stuff is good.”