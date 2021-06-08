Rivals100 DT Hero Kanu has "a lot" of interest in the Buckeyes

One of the most intriguing players in the Class of 2022 is Hero Kanu.

That's not a sentence I would have typed in early March as Kanu only had one offer – Penn State – heading into the month. After playing high school football for the first time this spring, however, the native of Germany has seen his stock skyrocket over the past three months.

Nearly two dozen schools have entered the race for Kanu, who went from an unranked recruit to the No. 80 overall prospect in our latest rankings update. Amongst the many programs that dished out an offer to him was Ohio State, with the good news being delivered on April 8.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a video of me where my mouth drops,” Kanu told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon and other media members today. “They’re a top-three team. It is different. For us as Europeans, we don’t really know these schools as well as Americans do. Now, that we get into football, into the academics, it might be a good opportunity.”