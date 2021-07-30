Ohio State is solidifying themselves as one of the top contenders for Rivals100 defensive tackle Hero Kanu.

After extending an offer to him back in April, the coaching staff welcomed Kanu in town for a camp on June 8. The German-born prospect was blown away by the visit, so much so that he stayed an extra day to tour the campus.

Kanu wanted to get yet another look at Ohio State this summer as he returned to the school for their BBQ event yesterday. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how Thursday’s visit went, what he thinks about Larry Johnson, the next steps in his recruitment, and more.

“What I liked is that it was less about football, really,” Kanu said. “It was more about building the relationships with the coaches and recruits. I met a lot of recruits yesterday: Joshua Padilla, Luke Montgomery, some of these kids are crazy. Kenyatta Jackson. It was great.