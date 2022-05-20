Rivals100 DE Vic Burley talks top schools ahead of summer visits
Vic Burley has a busy summer ahead.
The recruiting process is winding down for one of the most coveted defensive ends in the 2023 class. The Rivals100 prospect has official visits set to Tennessee (end of May), Michigan State (June 3-5), Georgia (June 10-12), and Ohio State (June 24-26). Burley will also take an official visit to Clemson for a game this fall.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On Georgia: "We really want you, that’s been their main message. They’re always contacting me saying hey, we care about you, we want you. They just ask about what’s going on in a normal day, stuff like that. I probably talk to them every day".
On Tennessee: "I talk to them probably four times a week. (Their message is) we want you here. You’ll be a special part of this team that we can really build around you."
On Clemson: "Their message is really, D-line U. If you want to be developed, you come here. Now they’re kind of comparing me to Myles Murphy a little bit. A little bit more versatile, down the line."
On Ohio State: "Just that legacy they have of producing really good defensive linemen. Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Chase Young to name a few. It just really stands out."
On when he wants to commit: "Probably pretty early in the season."
RIVALS' REACTION
Georgia, Tennessee, and Clemson have long appeared to be the frontrunners in Burley's recruitment. That still seems to be the case. A program to watch, however, is Ohio State. The Buckeyes' tradition of sending top pass rushers to the NFL appeals to Burley, and he feels he could fit well in Ohio State's defense as a 4-3 defensive end.