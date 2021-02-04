This may have somewhat flown under the radar, but Feb. 1 marked a fairly significant day for prospects in the 2022 class.

On Monday, college coaching staffs were allowed to begin calling junior prospects or their family members. The NCAA specifically stated that this will be the case through the end of the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

One of the many recruits who talked with coaches over the phone to start off the week was Omari Abor. Abor, who straps up the pads for Duncanville High School in Texas, had conversations with staff members from Texas, USC and Ohio State on Monday.

The seventh-ranked strongside defensive end in his class chopped it up with Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson, and spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his conversation with them.

"Just how they really like me and stuff like that," Abor said of the staff's message to him this week. "How they wanted to stay in touch with me. [Johnson] was really just telling me I could help out with pass rushing and how he can really work with me on my run game."