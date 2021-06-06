Rivals100 DE Omari Abor relishes time with Johnson during official visit
With just over six months left until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, Ohio State is still searching for its first commitment along the defensive line.
Near the top of the program's wish list in the 2022 cycle is Omari Abor, labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the nation.
Abor, who currently has the Buckeyes in his top 10, ventured up to Columbus for the first time this weekend. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his time with Larry Johnson, the message he heard from five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, the importance of NIL in his recruitment, and much more.
"It was real good," Abor said. "The main thing that really stood out to me was when I had been with Coach Johnson watching him do a couple of drills with my guy, Khurtiss Perry. Another thing is we ate a lot. We ate 24/7."
Abor's father, Randy, told me yesterday that Johnson was by their side for a majority of their time in Columbus over the weekend. For Abor, the way Johnson prioritized both him and his family resonated with the Rivals100 prospect.
"It was real fun. It was different," Abor said. "I never had a coach walk around with me like that. I like that. That means you actually have an interest in me; you're not just talking with me every now and then. Every single time we turned around, he was right there."
