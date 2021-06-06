Rivals100 DE Omari Abor relishes time with Johnson during official visit

With just over six months left until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, Ohio State is still searching for its first commitment along the defensive line.

Near the top of the program's wish list in the 2022 cycle is Omari Abor, labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the nation.

Abor, who currently has the Buckeyes in his top 10, ventured up to Columbus for the first time this weekend. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his time with Larry Johnson, the message he heard from five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, the importance of NIL in his recruitment, and much more.

"It was real good," Abor said. "The main thing that really stood out to me was when I had been with Coach Johnson watching him do a couple of drills with my guy, Khurtiss Perry. Another thing is we ate a lot. We ate 24/7."