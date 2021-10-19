Rivals100 DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. commits to Ohio State

Ohio State fans everywhere rejoice, the commitment lull is over. On Tuesday Rivals100 prospect, Kenyatta Jackson Jr., gave his verbal pledge to Coach Day, Coach Johnson and Buckeye Nation. Jackson, the No. 79 overall player in the 2022 class and No. 3 weakside defensive end, plays his high school ball for South Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna and Coach Dameon Jones. Jackson is teammates with another class of 2022 Buckeye commit, Ryan Turner, who committed to the Buckeyes back in May.

The commitment from Jackson gives the Buckeye staff commit No. 15 in their 2022 class and is their first commit since George Fitzpatrick joined the class 102 days ago. In reality given the time of the year it really wasn’t all that abnormal for this type of gap to occur between commitments, but nonetheless the restless can now rejoice.



