Given their history, Ohio State is always going to be in contention for elite pass rushers, especially ones that reside in the Midwest.

A name Buckeye Nation is going to start getting familiar with over the next year or so is Greenwood, Indiana, prospect Caden Curry. The fourth-ranked strongside defensive end in next year's cycle reeled in an offer from Ohio State back in May, and has frequently been in touch with them since that time.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes took the next step with Curry by having a trio of staff members, including Ryan Day, speak with him on the first day of the football calendar when they could initiate contact with 2022 targets.

“Coach [Mark] Pantoni hit me up on Tuesday night. He just wanted to be one of the first ones to text me,” Curry told BuckeyeGrove. “Then, coach Day texted and then coach [Kevin] Wilson. They all had nice things to say about it.