Rivals100 DE Enai White is down to four schools, including Ohio State

Last month, White utilized officials to Athens, Columbus and Tuscaloosa, though he did not do so with the Aggies as he instead opted for an unofficial visit to College Station on June 9. While the Rivals100 prospect seems to be getting close to a decision, a commitment date was not revealed in the tweet below.

Pennsylvania-based recruit Enai White is in possession of over 40 offers, but felt it was time to narrow down his options on Saturday evening. White, who is the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania, released a top schools list that features Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

The recruitment of one of the top defenders in the nation is now down to four schools.

Playing a key role in White’s decision to put Ohio State in his top group was the official visit he took in the final weekend of June. That trip benefitted their chances with White as he got a first-hand look at the development he would receive in Columbus under Larry Johnson’s tutelage.

While going in-depth with Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman following the visit, White highlighted Johnson and the opportunity to be next in the line of elite pass rushers he’s coached over the years as one that’s appealing to him.

“Coach Johnson doesn't even want to play me as a linebacker,” White previously said. “He wants to play me as a defensive end in the 4-3 system. My high school runs a 4-3 system, so I'm used to playing in it, but I always did want to show my versatility. Seeing what coach Johnson did with the Bosa brothers and Chase Young. I don't know how I could turn that down.”

Another aspect of his time on tOSU’s campus that stood out to White was meeting with the current Buckeyes, namely Javontae Jean-Baptiste. White saw similarities between him and Jean-Baptiste, who was a skinny 6-foot-5 outside linebacker that would eventually go on to pack on some more pounds and transition to defensive end.

As we've stated before, it is still up in the air as to how Johnson's 2022 class will look. White is one of their top options, but you also can't rule out players like Caden Curry, Gabriel Dindy, Kenyatta Jackson, Omari Abor and Shemar Stewart as well.

Switching back over to White, there is not a clear leader in his recruiting process as no FutureCast has been submitted on his profile thus far. Georgia and Ohio State figure to be the two likeliest options, but you can’t rule out Alabama and even Texas A&M as there is definitely an SEC lure in his recruitment.

White does have one more official visit left, however, so it will be interesting to see if, and where, he decides to use that one.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.