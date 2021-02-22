Although the Buckeyes have struck out on a couple of California-based prospects recently — Domani Jackson and Raesjon Davis — but the program is continuing to prioritize the state.

Ryan Day and his staff remains in hot pursuit of several players from California, including CJ Williams, Earnest Greene, and Kenji Swanson. Also on that list in the 2022 cycle is Kamari Ramsey, the ninth-ranked cornerback on Rivals.

Back on Saturday, Ohio State took the next step with Ramsey as he included the school in his top five.

"My family and I went over these schools, and these five schools are the best fit for me," Ramsey told BuckeyeGrove. "I get along with the coaches from these schools, and I just thought they were the best five places I could choose from, and them choose one school from."

What’s interesting about Ramsey’s top schools list is that his other four options are Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA and USC. That means the Buckeyes are the only non-Pac-12 program that was labeled as a finalist by him.

This just goes to show once again that tOSU’s brand is strong from coast to coast, and Ramsey is impressed with nearly aspect of the school.

"They made the cut just because of what they do, who they put out and the type of coaches that they have," Ramsey said. "Everyone knows the culture at Ohio State; they're going to play in big games, they're going to win big games, you're going to have a chance to go to the league.