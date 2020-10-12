Derrick Davis remains one of the few uncommitted prospects that Ohio State is going all in for in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Even though Penn State is seen as the favorite to land Davis, there is certainly reason to be hopeful for the Buckeyes in their pursuit of the Pennsylvania-based prospect.

For one, Davis has been recruited by Ohio State for nearly four years, so there is a ton of familiarity between him and the staff. Davis actually netted an offer from the program in February 2018, which was in his sophomore year of high school.

For another, Davis' father, Derrick Davis Sr., hails from Ohio as he was born in Cleveland. They've also been to Columbus almost as many time as they've been to State College, which is significant.

Speaking of Davis Sr., we had the opportunity to talk about why Ohio State is in his son's top five, the relationship they have with the staff, when he may visit the school again and a decision time frame.

“They’re in the top five because they’ve been recruiting him heavily since the ninth grade, actually,” Davis Sr. told BuckeyeGrove. “They’ve always kept that relationship with him. It has nothing to do with me… that’s the relationship that they’ve built with him. It wasn't a relationship because of me. I’m from Ohio, but it’s more or less they’ve continuously been there with him through this process.”