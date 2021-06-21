Rivals100 CB Julian Humphrey tours Florida, top contenders
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Julian Humphrey made a split decision to commit to Florida right before the calendar flipped to June.Now, he's exploring each of his top schools and reaffirming his thought process....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news